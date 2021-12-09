Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. Insmed has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Insmed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Insmed by 4.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 6.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Insmed by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 3.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

