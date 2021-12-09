Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,476. Intapp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intapp by 1,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $659,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

