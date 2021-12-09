Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Up to $50.99

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.99, but opened at $55.71. Intel shares last traded at $53.58, with a volume of 1,753,437 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

