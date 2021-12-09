Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $116.43

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.43, but opened at $120.19. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $112.23, with a volume of 1,092 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTLA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 65.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,103,000 after buying an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

