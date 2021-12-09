International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down to $16.22

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $15.68. International Seaways shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 1,473 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $802.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -3.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the period.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

