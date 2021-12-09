Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned 0.10% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.