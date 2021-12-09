Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Private Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 33.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $159.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.