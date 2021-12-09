ironSource (NYSE:IS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of ironSource stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. 961,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ironSource by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,317 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,066,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,960,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

