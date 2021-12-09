iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.02. 8,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,809. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93.

