iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Position Trimmed by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.