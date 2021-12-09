iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 121,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,055,596 shares.The stock last traded at $66.24 and had previously closed at $65.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

