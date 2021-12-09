iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 529,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after purchasing an additional 96,168 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,404,953. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

