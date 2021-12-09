iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,689 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,266,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.