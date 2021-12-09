iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 73,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,632,221 shares.The stock last traded at $110.41 and had previously closed at $110.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.47.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.