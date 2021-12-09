iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IJR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.01. 161,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.63 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

