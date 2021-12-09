iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,376,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,970,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.79. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.46 and a 12 month high of $112.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

