ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $130.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $112.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.18.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. ITT has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $6,206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 59.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

