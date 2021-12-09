J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 320 ($4.24) price target on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBRY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.92) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.04) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 280 ($3.71).

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.54). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 291.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

