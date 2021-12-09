Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $108.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JACK. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.72.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

