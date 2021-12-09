James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 826.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000.

STIP stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.88 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $106.12.

