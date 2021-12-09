James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $4,224,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $227,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $205,570,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 140,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

