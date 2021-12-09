James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $148.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.22. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $160.56.

