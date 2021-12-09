James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after acquiring an additional 189,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 136,319 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 798,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,953,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

