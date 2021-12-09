James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,802,213. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $168.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $169.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

