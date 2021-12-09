Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

NYSE:JBI opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.