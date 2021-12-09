Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

NYSE BBL opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,188.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,722,000 after purchasing an additional 227,211 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 326,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,598 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

