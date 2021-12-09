Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

HCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

NYSE HCC opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

