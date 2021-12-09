Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.