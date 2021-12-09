Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JRONY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.