Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JRONY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.