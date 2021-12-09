John H. Marlow Sells 1,500 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $28.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.21. 4,311,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average is $250.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.09 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 57.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

