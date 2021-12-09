John H. Marlow Sells 1,500 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $28.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.21. 4,311,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average is $250.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.09 and a 1-year high of $449.00.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 57.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
