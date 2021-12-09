JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($68.49) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.36 ($64.45).

HLE stock opened at €62.30 ($70.00) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €44.24 ($49.71) and a 52-week high of €68.72 ($77.21). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

