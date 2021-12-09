JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

