JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to Neutral

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.