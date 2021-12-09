JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $655.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $655.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $576.11.
Broadcom stock opened at $588.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $534.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $593.07. The stock has a market cap of $242.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
