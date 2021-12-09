JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $655.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $655.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $576.11.

Broadcom stock opened at $588.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $534.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $593.07. The stock has a market cap of $242.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

