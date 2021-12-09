JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 650

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.35) to GBX 650 ($8.62) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.61) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.28) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.88) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.23) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 636.25 ($8.44).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of LON:SHB traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 612.50 ($8.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 625.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 615.54. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 499 ($6.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.74.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.