JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Target Price to GBX 280

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 280 ($3.71) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.70) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 402 ($5.33).

LON:FXPO opened at GBX 305.80 ($4.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.80). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 712.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

