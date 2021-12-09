Kalata Price Tops $0.21 (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Kalata has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $118,147.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.17 or 0.08657742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,939.00 or 1.00470434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

