Kangal Price Reaches $0.0000 (KANGAL)

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Kangal has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $6,493.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kangal has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kangal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.31 or 0.08526578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,334.92 or 1.00292198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Kangal Coin Profile

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken . Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken

Buying and Selling Kangal

