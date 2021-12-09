Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.40

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.40 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.55 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 33,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

