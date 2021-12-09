KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.27.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock worth $15,267,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 86,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

