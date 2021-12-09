Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 10,443 shares.The stock last traded at $17.50 and had previously closed at $17.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

