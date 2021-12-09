Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,076 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 60,466 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.