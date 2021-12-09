Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after purchasing an additional 243,911 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

APD stock opened at $295.67 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.