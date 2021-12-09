Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

NYSE TJX opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

