Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $202.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.56.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

