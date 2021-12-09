Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PTNQ opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57.

