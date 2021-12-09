Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,674 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.