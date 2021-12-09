Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.38.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $202.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,939 shares of company stock worth $27,931,036. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

