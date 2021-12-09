Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knowles also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of KN stock remained flat at $$21.95 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. Knowles has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,343 shares of company stock worth $6,156,870. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

