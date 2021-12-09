Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report $413.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.00 million and the highest is $413.50 million. Koppers posted sales of $393.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.62. 84,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,945. Koppers has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $674.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

